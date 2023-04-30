Balochistan CM orders action against hunting of migratory birds

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has taken serious notice of the massive hunting of migratory birds, including houbara bustard, in Nushki, Zhob and other areas of the province.

He directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the elements involved in poaching.

There have been reports about massive poaching of migratory and seasonal birds, especially houbara bustard, in different districts of Balochistan.

Foreign dignitaries also get permits from the Foreign Office to hunt these migratory birds.

The chief minister said the forest department and district administrations should ensure effective measures to prevent the hunting of migratory birds.

Mr Bizenjo said that hunting of innocent birds was inhumane and against the principles of nature.

“Forests and plants are a beautiful gift of nature whose protection is the responsibility of every conscious individual. We are already facing climate challenges by acting against the principles of nature,” he said.

