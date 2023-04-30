DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 30, 2023

Balochistan CM orders action against hunting of migratory birds

Saleem Shahid Published April 30, 2023 Updated April 30, 2023 09:17am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has taken serious notice of the massive hunting of migratory birds, including houbara bustard, in Nushki, Zhob and other areas of the province.

He directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the elements involved in poaching.

There have been reports about massive poaching of migratory and seasonal birds, especially houbara bustard, in different districts of Balochistan.

Foreign dignitaries also get permits from the Foreign Office to hunt these migratory birds.

The chief minister said the forest department and district administrations should ensure effective measures to prevent the hunting of migratory birds.

Mr Bizenjo said that hunting of innocent birds was inhumane and against the principles of nature.

“Forests and plants are a beautiful gift of nature whose protection is the responsibility of every conscious individual. We are already facing climate challenges by acting against the principles of nature,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Politics of vengeance
Updated 30 Apr, 2023

Politics of vengeance

Governments may come and go, but a destructive politics of vengeance continues to poison the atmosphere.
Drug pricing
30 Apr, 2023

Drug pricing

MORE than a simple regulatory matter, drug pricing in Pakistan has become a political issue. Hence, we have seen...
Saving lives
30 Apr, 2023

Saving lives

WORLD Immunisation Week, which ends today, is a poignant annual reminder of how much remains to be done to protect...
Census controversy
Updated 29 Apr, 2023

Census controversy

PBS should continue to engage political stakeholders and experts so that any flaws in methodology can be identified and rectified.
Brief respite?
29 Apr, 2023

Brief respite?

A NEW World Bank report, Commodity Markets Outlook for 2023, expects global prices to decline this year at the...
No apology from UK
29 Apr, 2023

No apology from UK

BRITISH Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s refusal to apologise for the UK’s historical role in slave trade and...