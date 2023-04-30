Dialogue among all parties need of hour: ANP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party has said that dialogue among all political parties is need of the hour to overcome the issues as further polarisation will increase the existing problems in the country.

According to a statement this was stated by ANP central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain during a meeting with Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq at Al-Markaz-i-Islami here on Saturday. The leaders of both parties exchanged views about the current national issues.

Mr Hussain was leading a delegation of his party to invite the JI chief to a multi-party conference titled “Present crisis and its solution” to be held in Islamabad on May 3.

The ANP delegation included its provincial vice president Saqibullah Khan Chamkani, culture secretary Khadim Hussain and Arbab Mohammad Tahir.

Mr Hussain said that intolerance would only cause more problems and difficulties in the country. In the current situation, he said, the country could not afford more crises and problems.

He said that following the instructions of ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan, the party decided to hold a multi-party conference in an effort to solve the problems of the country. He added that preparations for the conference had been completed.

He said that leaders of all political parties were invited to the conference.

He said that dialogue and cooperation were the only solution to the current issues faced by the country.

“In the all-party conference, there will be a detailed discussion about the law and order situation, political and parliamentary crisis, national security, economic and judicial crisis and other issues. Only with collective wisdom can we get rid of the current problems,” said the ANP leader.

He expressed the hope that all political leaders would show maturity and seriousness. He said that the conference would lead to resolution of political issues through dialogue.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2023