MQM-P to stay on govt side as PM promises to solve census issue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday assured MQM-P of an early redressal of its grievances after the government-allied party accused major coalition partner PPP of “systematic alteration” in the ongoing population census.

Upon the PM’s assurance, the MQM-P which had threatened to resign its National Assembly seats over the census issue, decided not to part ways with the ruling coalition.

The MQM-P delegation was led by party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal to address the reservations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement regarding the ongoing population census at the earliest,” said a PMO press release.

Khalid Maqbool accuses PPP of making ‘systematic alterations’ in census data; PM phones Chinese counterpart

A source privy to the talks, which was the second such meeting in as many days, quoted the MQM-P as having told the PM that PPP, the ruling party in Sindh, had influenced the population count and altered the results.

The MQM-P delegation, including Federal Information Technology and Telecom Minister Syed Aminul Haq, former MNA Farooq Sattar, and former Senator Mustafa Kamal, thanked the prime minister for playing his role in addressing the party’s reservations.

Mr Siddiqui told Dawn that Karachi’s population had been intentionally shown less while that of interior parts of Sindh was shown higher than the actual count.

Mr Siddiqui said his party’s objective was not to disgrace anyone but to ensure accurate population count.

Two days ago, the media reported that MQM-P was considering parting ways with the ruling alliance over “flawed” census results.

During Wednesday’s meeting as well, the MQM-P leaders had discussed the alleged irregularities in the census being conducted by the PBS and demanded the federal government direct the authorities concerned to count the population correctly.

The party had also demanded the formation of a committee to correct the statistics released so far.

On Tuesday, MQM-P had reportedly “collected resignations from its lawmakers” before its convener took up the census issue with the premier on Wednesday.

The MQM-P MNAs had resolved that they would not go to the assembly session on Thursday until their grievances were addressed. However, they attended the NA session on Thursday in which PM Sharif obtained the vote of confidence from the house.

PM phones Chinese counterpart

Prime Minister Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in all spheres aimed at benefiting the people of their countries besides contributing to regional peace, prosperity and stability, reports APP.

During the telephone conversation, Mr Shehbaz extended his felicitation to the Chinese premier on his election to the office.

As all-weather partners and close friends, Pakistan appreciated China’s peaceful development as a positive factor of international peace.

Mr Sharif was confident that China would continue to achieve milestones on its journey towards modernisation and rejuvenation.

He reiterated Pakistan’s support to China on core issues, including the One China policy, Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea dispute.

The Chinese PM appreciated Pakistan’s support and reaffirmed China’s continued support to Pakistan’s national development, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Separately, PM Sharif wished Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan complete recovery and good health.

“Greatly relieved to learn that my brother H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recovered from his illness by the grace of Allah Almighty. My deepest prayers & best wishes are with him for a complete recovery & good health,” he tweeted.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2023