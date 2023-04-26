Zoonotic disease poses threat to humans in southern KP, warns study

PESHAWAR: Research scholars of veterinary sciences and animal husbandry have warned of threats posed by cryptosporidium, which is scientifically recognised as an opportunistic zoonotic parasite that infects both humans and animals and is considered a major cause of diarrhoea often resulting in death due to severe dehydration.

In a study conducted in three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Kohat, the researchers found higher prevalence of cryptosporidium among children (30/180) 16.66 per cent as compared to adults (10/180) 5.55 per cent.

The study has been conducted by several scholars, including Naimatullah Khan, Mohammad Hassan Saleem, Aneela Zameer Durrani, Nisar Ahmad, Ayesha Hassan, Sultan Ayaz, Sajid Umar, Mohammad Luqman Sohail, Mohammad Shafee, Ikramullah Khan, Mumtaz Ali Khan, Azmatullah Khan, Naimatullah Malik and Abdul Razzaq.

Cryptosporidium infects a wide range of animals and humans, causing substantial economic losses and serious public health concerns, observed the researchers.

Exposure to animals, poor sanitation and hygienic conditions are the factors responsible for transmission of the parasitic diseases and these factors are highly prevalent in the study area, where poor sanitation, open toilets, shared water sources of animals and humans cause its spread among the human population, they added.

This is the first study addressing one of the main causes of neonatal mortality in southern KP.

A total of 360 stool samples were collected from the District Headquarters Hospitals of the three districts and were screened through microscopy.

Results yielded an overall prevalence of 11.11 per cent in all three districts. Prevalence was the highest in Bannu (11.66pc), followed by Lakki Marwat and Kohat with 10pc each.

Statistical analysis revealed significant differences among children of different age groups with highest disease prevalence in children of less than five years of age (21.40pc) and lowest in children of 11-15 years of age (15.99pc).

Individuals visiting DHQ hospitals of the study area with abdominal anomalies i.e., acute diarrhoea (three loose stools within the last 24 hours prior to hospital visit) or persistent diarrhoea, vomiting (once in last 24 hours before hospital visit) and abdominal cramps were included in the study. All the participants had exposure to livestock and other animals.

Higher prevalence was recorded in children having close contact with domestic animals (20pc) as compared to those having no contact with domestic animals (12.94pc), shows the study.

The age of children was found to be a significant risk factor for the occurrence of cryptosporidium, researchers warned.

This high incidence of the disease in children may be related to the lack of pre-existing immunity. Moreover, children were more exposed to water during playing, increasing the chance of getting infected and there was a more frequent attendance of diarrhoeic children than adults at DHQ hospitals. Cryptosporidium in early age in the study area can also be related to malnutrition, which has been described as a potential risk factor for diarrhoea due to cryptosporidium.

The researchers suggest prevention as the only way to protect people from getting infected by cryptosporidium as there is no vaccine currently available against cryptosporidium infection because of limited understanding of its specific biology and challenges encountered in vaccine development.

Hence, to design effective disease control and prevention strategies a comprehensive understanding of various risk factors contributing to the spread of disease is unavoidable, they suggested.

The study reiterated its warning about the zoonotic transmission of cryptosporidium, one of the four main causes of morbidity in preschool children.

The study warned that due to limited treatment options available and poor healthcare facilities in the study areas, situation could aggravate if remained unnoticed.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2023