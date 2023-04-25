Telecom equipment rules likely to be notified next month

ISLAMABAD: The telecom regulator is expected to enforce standards for all frequency-based devices from next month, a development that would help ease the rollout of the next-generation 5G cellular technology and streamline reckless usage of radio-based equipment across the country.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) already issued draft rules — titled ‘Regulations for Telecom Equipment Standards, 2023’ — earlier this year. They are likely to be notified next month once initial formalities are complete.

The regulations provide different standards for several kinds of telecommunication equipment and prescribe the procedure to test them.

Once the regulations are implemented, all locally manufactured and imported telecom equipment will have to follow the notified health, safety and security standards.

Regulations provide different standards for several frequency-based devices, prescribe procedure to test them

Syed Aminul Haque, the minister of IT and telecom, told Dawn that the general perceptions regarding “telecom equipment” was very limited, and many medical devices, traffic radars, Bluetooth-enabled devices, frequency jammers, etc., came under this category.

“There are numerous complaints that people have installed imported equipment and devices that can pull nearby signals, just like natural-gas compressors. It leaves a black hole–like situation with no signal for other users in the vicinity,” Mr Haque said.

He said the usage of such devices could not be stopped as there is no law regarding this.

“Besides, frequency standards for equipment were also needed if the country has to move towards implementing 5G technology,” he said.

Under the new regulations, “telecommunication equipment” means switches, equipment, wires, cables, apparatus, poles, structures, ducts, manholes and other than terminal equipment, comprising any telecommunication system or used in connection with any telecommunication service.

However, these regulations do not cover space radio communication or radio astronomy.

The regulations will apply to all licences issued under the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organisation) Act, 1996, including to those who manufacture and import telecommunication equipment.

The draft lists the standards for telecommunication equipment issued by several bodies — like the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) — that will be applicable and adopted by the PTA to be used for setting up, maintaining and operating telecommunication system or providing telecommunication services in Pakistan.

The minimum technical standards for telecommunication equipment are divided into several categories, such as electromagnetic compatibility standards (EMC); health and safety, optical and laser; radio frequency (RF) communication standards; specific absorption rate (SAR) standards/ human exposure standards; satellite communication standards; terminal mobile devices and communication standards; and terrestrial devices standards.

Once regulations are notified, obtaining a no-objection certificate from the PTA will be mandatory and complaints can be lodged with the authority over unauthorised usage of telecommunication equipment.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2023