Islamabad residents deprived of 649 vehicles, motorcycles in March

ISLAMABAD: Criminals in Islamabad managed to either snatch or steal at least 649 vehicles and motorcycles from the federal capital and out of the total number, the value of 94 automobiles and motorbikes, as provided by the police, is Rs27 million.

Out of 649 incidents pertaining to robberies, snatching and thefts of automobiles in March, the capital police registered only 412 cases during the month. The case registration ratio was 63.48 per cent.

Officers of the capital police told Dawn that 87 vehicles and 562 motorbikes were taken away from their owners either through robberies, theft, or snatching. However, the police registered only 58 cases pertaining to vehicles and 354 concerning motorcycles.

The ratio of vehicle-motorcycle snatching and theft was 66.66 per cent and 62.9 per cent respectively, the officers added.

Police registered only 412 cases; registration ratio at 63pc

They further said that during the last month theft of 78 vehicles – including 24 Mehran, 19 Toyota Corolla, nine Carry, four Khyber, three Alto, three Cultus, two Aqua, two Honda City, two Pick-up, one Parado, one Fx, one Santro, one Honda Civic, one Nissan, one Daewoo, one Pajero, one hi-ace, and a Shehzore – were reported to the police. The police registered only 54 cases.

Similarly, nine incidents involving the robbery of vehicles were reported to the police, they said, adding that out of the total reports, the police registered only three cases.

A case of Jeep theft during a burglary was also registered by the police in March, they added.

Out of the 58 cases registered by the police, the price of 21 vehicles (36.20percent) was estimated at Rs19 million: eight Toyota Corolla cars worth Rs9,440,000, one Aqua worth Rs2,500,000, four Mehran worth Rs2,300,000, two Carry vans worth Rs780,000, a Khyber worth Rs500,000, and two tractors worth Rs3,000,000.

The estimated value of three other vehicles was Rs1,120,000; however, their make was not mentioned by the complainants in their complaints, they said, adding that the value of the remaining 66 vehicles was also not mentioned by the complainants.

562 bikes gone

Likewise, 562 incidents involving motorcycles, including three dacoities, 52 robberies, two snatchings, and 505 thefts, including two burglaries, were reported to the police, the officers said. According to officials, at least 176 Honda 125 and 107 Honda CD70, two Yamaha YBR 125, and one Suzuki 150 were among the motorbikes taken by the criminals.

In robberies, 17 Honda 125, eight Honda CD70, five United, two each Hi-Speed, Union Star, one Metro, Eagle, Power, Super Speed, Road Prince, and Hero were among the bikes taken as per complaints lodged with the police.

Out of these 503 incidents of thefts, the police registered 310 cases over thefts of 125 Honda 125, 52 Honda CD70, 30 United 70, 13 Union Star, 10 Hi-Speed, four each Road Prince, Zxmco, Metro, three each Hero, Yamaha, Super Star, two each United 125, Unique, Eagle, Toyo, Treet, and one each United 100, Super Hero, Super Asia, Super Power, Racer, Dhoom, Sonica, and Ravi.

The police also registered 39 cases of motorcycle robberies besides two cases of snatchings in which two Honda 125 was taken.

Out of the total 562 motorcycles, the worth of 73 motorcycles was Rs8,195,500, the officers said. According to a breakdown of the cost given by the police, 32 Honda 125 were worth Rs4,744,000, nine Honda CD70 worth Rs730,000, five United 70 worth Rs275,000, three Union Star worth Rs120,000, two Yamaha worth Rs245,000, two Hi-Speed worth Rs70,000, Two Road Prince worth Rs90,000, one Unique worth Rs90,000, one Zxmco worth Rs40,000, one Super Hero worth Rs30,000, one Super

Star worth Rs40,000, one Metro worth Rs40,000 and one Eagle worth Rs80,000.

The worth of the remaining 12 motorcycles was 1,326,500; however, their make was not mentioned by the complainant, they said, adding that the value of the remaining vehicles was not mentioned by the complainants either.

Besides, nine rickshaws were also stolen or taken during robberies in the federal capital. The police registered three cases, however.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2023