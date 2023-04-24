DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 24, 2023

Oil prices slide on uncertainty over global economic outlook, rate hikes

Reuters Published April 24, 2023 Updated April 24, 2023 12:27pm

Oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns about rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand outweighed support from the prospect of tighter supplies on OPEC+ supply cuts.

Brent crude slipped 48 cents, or 0.6pc, to $81.18 a barrel by 0045 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $77.39 a barrel, down 48 cents, also 0.6pc lower.

Both contracts fell more than 5pc last week, their first weekly drop in five, as US implied gasoline demand fell from a year ago, fuelling worries of a recession at the world’s top oil consumer.

Weak US economic data and disappointing corporate earnings from the tech sector sparked growth concerns and risk aversion among investors, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

The stabilising US dollar and climbing bond yields are also pressurising commodity markets, she added.

Central banks from the United States to Britain and Europe are all expected to raise interest rates when they meet in the first week of May, seeking to tackle stubbornly high inflation.

China’s bumpy economic recovery post Covid-19 also clouded its oil demand outlook, although Chinese customs data showed on Friday that the world’s top crude importer brought in record volumes in March.

China’s imports from top suppliers Russia and Saudi Arabia topped 2 million barrels per day (bpd) each.

Still, refining margins in Asia have weakened on record production from top refiners China and India, curbing the region’s appetite for Middle East supplies loading in June.

Nevertheless, analysts and traders remained bullish about China’s fuel demand recovery towards the second half of 2023 and as additional supply cuts planned by OPEC+ — the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers including Russia — from May could tighten markets.

“China’s oil demand recovery is expected to more than offset the slowdown in OECD demand in the near term, while sanctions and supply constraints add upside risk to prices,” analysts at the National Australia Bank said, adding that Brent could rise to $92 a barrel by the end of the second quarter.

In the United States, energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for the first time in four weeks, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Eid reflections
Updated 22 Apr, 2023

Eid reflections

With perseverance and hard work, the nation can overcome its formidable obstacles — that is, if the rulers choose to mend their ways.
Holiday politics
Updated 23 Apr, 2023

Holiday politics

It will be interesting to see what the resumption of ‘normal business’ brings post-Eid.
Child marriage burden
Updated 24 Apr, 2023

Child marriage burden

It is a tragedy that South Asia carries the highest burden of child marriage in the world.
Climate disasters
21 Apr, 2023

Climate disasters

THAT Pakistan will have to face numerous climate-induced extreme weather events in the future is a foregone...
Nightmare numbers
Updated 21 Apr, 2023

Nightmare numbers

Pakistan’s exponential population growth, with its ‘youth bulge’ is also bound to have a destabilising effect on internal security.
China & Palestine issue
21 Apr, 2023

China & Palestine issue

FRESH from its diplomatic triumph of bringing trans-Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran to the negotiating table and...