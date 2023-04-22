DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 22, 2023

In standoff with judiciary, PM Shehbaz stands firm on parliament’s supremacy

Zulqernain Tahir Published April 22, 2023 Updated April 22, 2023 07:36am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with his legal team and some PML-N leaders on Friday, vowing to hold the parliament ‘supreme’ in the face of apex court decisions regarding elections to the Punjab Assembly and staying implementation of the SC (Practice and Procedure) law.

Legal brains of the party — federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Attorney General Mansoor Usman and former law minister Zahid Hamid — briefed the premier about the possible consequences the government could face after the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, became law despite the apex court’s order.

The SC had halted implementation of the bill seeking to curtail the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s (CJP) powers to take suo motu notices and constituting benches. The bill became an act on Friday.

“The PM was told by the government’s legal brains that he is “legally safe” if the SC takes note of the violation of its order, a source told Dawn.

He said the legal team had informed the premier about possible action the SC could take against him for defiance by the government of its order to hold elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

He said Mr Sharif also discussed with the PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Khwaja Saad Rafique the apex court’s order to evolve a consensus on the date for holding elections to the National and provincial assemblies on the same day.

The SC will resume proceedings on April 27 on petitions for holding elections in Punjab. The SC has made it clear that its order about the May 14 polls in Punjab would remain intact.

Consensus unlikely

“There seems little chance of a consensus between the ruling coalition and the PTI over a date for holding elections for the National and provincial assemblies simultaneously. This fight between parliament and SC will go to the next level, eventually proving disastrous for the democratic set-up” the source feared.

Khurram Chughtai, a lawyer, told Dawn that so far the prime minister had done nothing in violation of any order or judgement of the Supreme Court.

“If there is anything he did which may be considered against any order of the three-member SC bench, we don’t have observations by the judges disapproving of the PM’s actions.

“But on the other hand, four judges had written a dissenting note which serves as a valid defence of the prime minister,” he said.

Khurram Chughtai further said the views expressed during parliament’s proceedings, and votes taken on an issue, enjoy constitutional immunity.

According to the lawyer, Article 69 of the Constitution provides parliamentary privilege to both — proceedings under Article 84 and the notification on promulgation of any legislation.

“Any injunction of the Supreme Court regarding operation of any legislation has no effect on any legislation passed by parliament, Mr Chughtai said.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Eid reflections
Updated 22 Apr, 2023

Eid reflections

With perseverance and hard work, the nation can overcome its formidable obstacles — that is, if the rulers choose to mend their ways.
Holiday politics
22 Apr, 2023

Holiday politics

THE drawing room conservations this Eid are going to be quite something. An unusually difficult Ramazan is now ...
Child marriage burden
22 Apr, 2023

Child marriage burden

IT is a tragedy that South Asia carries the highest burden of child marriage in the world, an indication of how...
Climate disasters
21 Apr, 2023

Climate disasters

THAT Pakistan will have to face numerous climate-induced extreme weather events in the future is a foregone...
Nightmare numbers
Updated 21 Apr, 2023

Nightmare numbers

Pakistan’s exponential population growth, with its ‘youth bulge’ is also bound to have a destabilising effect on internal security.
China & Palestine issue
21 Apr, 2023

China & Palestine issue

FRESH from its diplomatic triumph of bringing trans-Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran to the negotiating table and...