Hassan Niazi faces four cases, IHC informed

ISLAMABAD: Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of the petition of Hassan Khan Niazi, nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan seeking details of cases registered against him in Islamabad.

The police informed the court that Niazi is facing four cases registered against him in three different police stations.

As per the police’s report, one of the cases was registered in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad. The court disposed of the petition after perusal of the report.

It may be mentioned here that Niazi was arrested last month for intimidating a police officer.

Ramna police has registered the first information report (FIR) on the complaint of Assistant Sub-Inspector Khuban Shah.

Meanwhile, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC granted protective bail to PTI leader Shandana Gulzar in an inquiry initiated against her with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Lahore.

Ms Gulzar filed the petition seeking protective bail and details of cases registered against her.

The counsel, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat argued before the court that the FIA had summoned Ms Gulzar and she intended to approach the relevant court to apply for pre arrest bail.

He however expressed apprehensions that the FIA may arrest Ms Gulzar without due course.

Justice Kayani granted bail against Rs20,000 surety bonds and directed her to appear before the court concerned by April 27.

He issued a notice to the FIA and sought details of the cases registered against her so far.

Further hearing in this matter has been adjourned till May 2.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2023