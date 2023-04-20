DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 20, 2023

Pakistan appoints Mickey Arthur as cricket team’s director

AFP Published April 20, 2023 Updated April 20, 2023 09:11pm

Pakistan appointed Mickey Arthur as the team director of their men’s national cricket team on Thursday, with the goal of winning this year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the 54-year-old will also be part of the coaching staff for the away tour to Australia and home series against the West Indies next year.

Under the new role, Arthur will remain the head coach of English county Derbyshire, with whom he is in the first year of a four-year contract.

He will guide Pakistan’s coaching staff from the United Kingdom until joining them after the county season.

Arthur will also be with the side for Pakistan’s matches against India in the Asia Cup in August and September, the PCB said.

The venue of the Asia Cup has yet to be finalised after India refused to send its team to Pakistan over strained relations.

Arthur’s appointment follows a successful first stint from 2016-2019, during which Pakistan became the world number one Test team and won the Champions Trophy in 2017.

His contract was not renewed after Pakistan failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup semi-final in England.

“They say Pakistan stays in your blood, it definitely does,” said Arthur. “I am emotionally attached to this team and this country.

“I am privileged to come back and hopefully win the World Cup and be number one in all forms of the game because we have certainly got the talent and the players to do that.”

Arthur played down media hype about directing the team online while still coaching at Derbyshire, saying he knows all the Pakistan players from his first tenure.

“The talent in this dressing room is second to none,” said Arthur, who groomed current skipper Babar Azam in 2016.

Pakistan are currently playing a limited-overs series with New Zealand and are coached by former Black Caps allrounder Grant Bradburn.

Bradburn, who was recommended by Arthur, is favoured to retain the post.

