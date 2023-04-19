DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 19, 2023

Three more outlaws killed, four Kokani gangsters held

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 19, 2023 Updated April 19, 2023 07:11am

LAHORE: As many as three hardened robbers were killed while many dacoits, including four members of the Kokani gang, were arrested on the 10th day of Katcha operation launched by the Punjab police.

The police forces cordoned off Kabil Sikhani under heavy exchange of fire between the armed robbers.

A spokesperson for the Punjab police said the force faced some troubles in reaching hideouts of the peninsula.

Talking about the last reports, he said, the police force under the supervision of Rahim Yar Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Umar Gondal killed three criminals and arrested four operatives of the Kokani gang. The police recovered from them Kalashnikovs and other weapons.

Police intensify boat patrol to prevent criminals from entering Sindh terrain

Similarly, a huge cache of heavy weapons were also recovered from the secret hideouts of the criminals, including rocket launchers, rockets, hand grenades, LMGs, Kalashnikovs and thousands of bullets.

The Punjab police spokesperson said forces were facing difficulties to reach the Sikhani camp, a stronghold of the robbers, because of heavy flow of water on all sides of the hideouts of the criminals.

He said the hardened dacoits of Katcha of Sikhani camp were unleashing heavy fires from their hideouts using long-range deadly weapons on the police.

However, the police forces were continuing their efforts to target their hideouts using preventive measures.

He said the criminals of Kabil Sikhani gang released a fresh video message wherein they threatened the police with dire consequences.

The spokesperson said ASP Bhong Shahzeb Chachar, ASP Sadiqabad Haseeb Javed Memon, SHOs Saifullah Malhi, Naveed Nawaz Wahla, Rana Muhammad Ramzan, Tanveer Raza Jonda and other teams of elite police force were fighting with them at highly risky areas of Katcha.

He said the forces were moving forward by establishing police camps in Shamsher Mazari, Farida Kokani, Nooz Band and Basti Hasan Malik of riverine areas.

According to some other reports, the police forces equipped with modern weapons and armoured vehicles took control of Chak Kapra and Khairpur Bambili after fierce exchange of fire with the outlaws.

The Punjab police destroyed the hideouts of hardened criminals and established pickets.

Following the police operation, the bandits are trying to escape to Sindh while teams continue to chase them.

The Punjab police forces intensified patrolling on the special boats in the river to foil their attempt to enter the Sindh territory.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fury of the mob
Updated 19 Apr, 2023

Fury of the mob

An allegation of blasphemy is all it takes in today's Pakistan to destroy lives, uproot families or entire communities.
LSM decline
19 Apr, 2023

LSM decline

NEW large-scale manufacturing data, published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, shows that, in keeping with the...
Malnourished children
19 Apr, 2023

Malnourished children

ALTHOUGH the waters of 2022’s devastating floods have receded, the long-term impacts of the climate event continue...
Still no funds
Updated 18 Apr, 2023

Still no funds

Unless our politicians take and act on hard decisions, the world will no longer step in to rescue us.
Shifting ME sands
18 Apr, 2023

Shifting ME sands

RAPID geopolitical changes have been seen in the Middle East over the past few days with regard to the Syrian and...
Uniformed criminals
18 Apr, 2023

Uniformed criminals

RECENT news reports in local media have been a disturbing reminder of the depths our uniformed protectors fall to...