Today's Paper | April 19, 2023

Youth sets himself ablaze over exam anxiety in Muzaffargarh

Our Correspondent Published April 19, 2023 Updated April 19, 2023 10:46am

MUZAFFARGARH: A 15-year-old boy set himself ablaze over anxiety about class-IX examination here on Tuesday at Mauza Wains, Jatoi tehsil, some 80 kilometres away from city area.

He suffered 70 per cent burns and was said to be critical at Nishtar Hospital.

Mohammed Hassan, son of Mohammed Shahid, was anxious about his examinations. On Tuesday, he sprayed petrol on himself and tried to commit self-immolation.

Mohammed Shahid told police that his son in a fit of depression set himself ablaze.

Doctors in the Nishtar Hospital said that he sustained 70pc burns and is critical.

UNWHOLESOME MEAT: A livestock team recovered unhealthy meat at Mauza Long Khangarh.

Additional Director Livestock Dr. Mohammad Tariq and the Muzaffargarh magistrate along with his team during a raid seized 10 maunds of unhealthy meat of cows and disposed it of.

Dr. Tariq said on a tip-off the team conducted a raid and recovered the meat.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2023

