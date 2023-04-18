DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 18, 2023

Pakistan vindicated after Pulwama attack revelations: PM

Syed Irfan Raza Published April 18, 2023 Updated April 18, 2023 08:28am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses diplomats during the iftar, on Monday.—APP
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses diplomats during the iftar, on Monday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Calling out India’s ‘exploitation’ of the Pulwama attack for political gains, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said revelations by the former governor of India-held Kashmir have vindicated Pakistan.

He also urged the international community to take note of the BJP government’s actions that could have led to disastrous consequences for the region.

The prime minister’s remarks were in response to a recent interview by ex-India-held Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in which he disclosed that after the attack in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to stay silent over some alleged lapses he flagged.

“Revelations by ex-Governor of IIOJK about reality of Pulwama incident & how Indian govt exploited situation for political gains vindicates Pakistan’s position,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Urges world to take note of New Delhi’s ‘brinkmanship’; terms thaw between Riyadh and Tehran ‘remarkable’

“[The] world should take note of India’s dangerous brinkmanship that could have led to disastrous consequences for the region,” the PM said about the attack which brought the two nuclear-armed nations to the brink of war.

Mr Sharif’s statement came a day after the Foreign Office said the revelations demonstrated how Indian leadership had “used the bogey of terrorism from Pakistan to advance its victimhood narrative and the Hindutva agenda.”

Later, at an Iftar dinner hosted in honour of ambassadors from Islamic countries, he termed the bridging of differences between Saudi Arabia and Iran “a remarkable achievement” and a positive development that was seen by Pakistan with happiness and hope.

“We are all happy about this positive development and the follow up has been extremely speedy. It is a great pleasure to witness meetings of foreign ministers, and delegations visiting Riyadh and Tehran”, APP quoted him as saying.

He also thanked Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Malaysia, among others, for their very valuable and timely assistance for the flood affected.

In a separate statement, the Foreign Office hailed the recent dialogue and diplomatic engagement towards attainment of peace in Yemen and appreciated Riyadh’s role in reinforcing the efforts of Oman and the UN Special Envoy for Yemen.

Plan to curb sugar smuggling

Separately, the prime minister also chaired a meeting to review measures to stop the smuggling of sugar, wheat flour, and urea. He ordered an increase in the number of check posts in border districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and ordered action against warehouses involved in hoarding and smuggling.

The PM said anti-smuggling courts should be immediately made effective and functional and their number be increased for quick disposal of cases and exemplary punishment to those causing a loss of billions to the country. Sugar and urea confiscated during operations against smuggling should be sold in markets at the government-mandated price, said Mr Sharif.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Still no funds
Updated 18 Apr, 2023

Still no funds

Unless our politicians take and act on hard decisions, the world will no longer step in to rescue us.
Shifting ME sands
18 Apr, 2023

Shifting ME sands

RAPID geopolitical changes have been seen in the Middle East over the past few days with regard to the Syrian and...
Uniformed criminals
18 Apr, 2023

Uniformed criminals

RECENT news reports in local media have been a disturbing reminder of the depths our uniformed protectors fall to...
Pulwama cover-up
Updated 17 Apr, 2023

Pulwama cover-up

A Machiavellian ploy to exploit a militant attack could have been the potential trigger for a nuclear exchange.
Large deficits
17 Apr, 2023

Large deficits

THE World Bank’s Pakistan Federal Public Expenditure Review puts the focus back on our persistently widening ...
Cigarette tax
17 Apr, 2023

Cigarette tax

A NETWORK of academics and researchers have recently indicated that Pakistan has one of the lowest rates of taxation...