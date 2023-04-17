DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan face Chinese Taipei in hockey opener

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published April 17, 2023 Updated April 17, 2023 07:04am

LAHORE: Pakistan play their first match against Chinese Taipei in the Junior Asia Hockey Cup, which will be played from May 23 to June 1 in Salalah, Oman.

The Asian Hockey Federation announced the schedule of the said event after approval from the International Hockey Federation.

The participating teams of the Junior Asia Hockey Cup have been divided into two pools.

Pool ‘A’ includes Pakistan, India, Japan, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Thailand while Pool ‘B’ comprises Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

In their second match, Pakistan play Thailand on May 24, then clash with arch-rivals India on May 27 before taking on Japan on May 29.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2023

