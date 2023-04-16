Punjab CTD arrests two TTP, as many Al-Qaeda militants

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Saturday to have arrested four suspected militants belonging to Al-Qaeda and banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in different areas of the province.

As per a handout, CTD Punjab conducted 26 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province to avert any terror incidents. Its teams interrogated 26 suspects picked during these operations, arresting four suspects — Ayaz and Yaseen of TTP, and Asad and Saleem allegedly belonging to Al-Qaeda.

Accordingly, four cases under terrorism charges were registered against these suspects, one each in Rawalpindi and Sargodha and two in Multan.

The CTD also recovered 1,414 gram explosive material, five detonators, 12.3ft safety fuse wire, 4.92ft prima cord, one 30-bore pistol with bullets, and four banned magazines, 22 pamphlets and Rs4,520 cash from the suspects.

Furthermore, during this week, 419 combing operations were conducted with the help of local police/LEAs. During these operations, 21,897 persons were checked, 94 suspects were arrested and 63 FIRs were registered and 40 recoveries were made.

The handout says the CTD is proactively pursuing its goal of safe and secure Punjab and will make all out efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements to justice.

