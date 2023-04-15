LHC grants protective bail to Imran in incitement case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday granted interim protective bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a case of inciting people against the army. The case was registered with the Ramna Police Station of Islamabad.

Mr Khan appeared before the court amid strict security as he was guarded under bulletproof shields.

The PTI chairman had to wait for about an hour as the judge was not available due to Friday prayer break.

In a brief conversation with reporters, Mr Khan said it would be a big tragedy for the country if the Supreme Court continued to be divided. He said the people should pray for unity and harmony among judges of the top court of the country.

The former prime minister said he had nothing to do with the division in the Supreme Court, but wanted the general election to be held within constitutional limits of 90 days. He said no judge should oppose the constitutional mandate for the election.

He said the right to vote was the fundamental right of the people and the supremacy of the Constitution was critical for the survival of the country, adding that all other parties were running away from the election to save their ‘NRO’.

He alleged that at least 3,000 workers of PTI were in police custody as a new FIR was registered every other day.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi took up the bail petition of Mr Khan at 2pm and asked his counsel to read the contents of the FIR.

Barrister Salman Safdar, the counsel, argued that the police had registered the FIR on the basis of edited statements of the PTI chief. He said the petitioner wanted to appear before the relevant court of Islamabad on April 18 to seek pre-arrest bail. He requested the judge to grant protective bail to Mr. Khan till a date after Eidul Fitr.

Justice Najafi allowed the request and granted protective bail to Mr Khan till April 26.

Ramna police had registered the FIR on a complaint of a judicial magistrate.

According to the FIR, Mr Khan incited the people against the head of the army and other senior officers.

