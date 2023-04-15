Cultural exchange with Indonesia to be enhanced: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio on Friday met Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs National Heritage and Cultural Division Engineer Amir Muqam to enhance cultural exchange between the two countries.

During the meeting, discussion was held on several areas of cooperation with a particular emphasis on enhancing cultural exchange and people-to-people contact between Indonesia and Pakistan, especially in the fields of education, culture and tourism.

Mr Muqam welcomed the future prospects for collaboration between the embassy of Indonesia and the National Heritage and Cultural Division, underscoring its potential to further strengthen the bilateral and cultural ties between Indonesia and Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to work together to enhance trade and investment and strengthen bilateral relations. Mr Muqam said Pakistan was looking forward to further strengthening relations with Indonesian cultural heritage.

In the past, Indonesia and Pakistan had promoted cultural and religious links that would play an important role in the economic integration of both countries.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2023