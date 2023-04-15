Dera elders vow to help security forces stamp out terrorists

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Elders, religious figures and representatives of the civil society have vowed to extend full support to the security forces in effectively going after terrorists in Kulachi tehsil.

They made the pledge of support during a meeting with the security forces held here on Friday.

A large number of notables, elders, members of local government, youth and ulema were in attendance.

The participants agreed that joint efforts of the security forces and the citizens could help achieve the desired results in the fight against terrorism and establish peace in the region.

The participants pledged to deny terrorists entry to their areas.

They also highlighted the role and sacrifices rendered by the security forces for maintaining law and order situation in the area.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2023