Lahore court displeased with absence of Buzdar in NAB case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the absence of former chief minister Usman Buzdar in hearing of his interim pre-arrest bail in an inquiry of illegal assets and misuse of authority by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Neither Buzdar nor his counsel appeared before the court as Presiding Judge Sajjad Sheikh resumed hearing on the bail petition.

However, an associate of the counsel told the court that Buzdar tested positive for Covid-19.

Questioning the veracity of the lawyer’s claim, the judge said former chief minister Buzdar submitted a medical certificate of a hospital of Dera Ghazi Khan which he had himself inaugurated.

Zartaj Gul, ex-CM skip appearance before ACE

The judge observed that the same report of Covid-19 was submitted at the last hearing.

He hinted at constituting a medical board to examine the health of Buzdar.

A prosecutor told the court that the former chief minister had not so far answered a questionnaire issued by the NAB.

With a last warning, the judge allowed an application of Buzdar for one-time exemption from personal appearance and extended his pre-arrest bail till April 24.

In his bail petition, Buzdar through his counsel submitted that the NAB with a mala fide intention and in connivance with the incumbent federal government had been politically victimising him. He said all the allegations against him were baseless.

Meanwhile, former federal minister Zartaj Gul and former chief minister Usman Buzdar did not appear before the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Monday in different corruption probes and sought more time to record their statements.

According to the ACE, Zartaj Gul has been accused of taking commission in the development works of her constituency.

“Zartaj Gul and her husband Humayun Akhund used to take 10 per cent commission on providing funds for development schemes,” it said and also sought records of Community Development Programme schemes.

Ms Gul requested the ACE through her counsel to appear before it on coming Thursday.

Buzdar is accused of constructing a 50km long road from Bharathi to Khar Buzdar in Taunsa at a cost of Rs700 million.

“Mr Buzdar committed corruption with the alleged connivance of highway department officers and contractors,” it said.

Buzdar’slawyer told the ACE that his client had Covid and he would appear after recovery.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2023