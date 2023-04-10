DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 10, 2023

Imran demands ‘proper inquiry’ into death of complainant in Wazirabad attack case

Dawn.com Published April 10, 2023 Updated April 10, 2023 02:05pm

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday demanded a “proper inquiry” into the death of Sub-Inspector Aamir Shahzad Bhadar, the complainant and a “critical witness” of the Wazirabad assassination attempt on the PTI chairman.

Bhadar, who was the station house officer of Sadar police station in Wazirabad, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday. The officer was at his house in his native village Bhadar near Kharian town of Gujrat when his condition deteriorated, according to family sources.

He was driven to Kharian Combined Military Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Bhadar was the complainant in the case registered against the Nov 2 gun attack on Imran. He had been working at the Sadar police station, where he was posted days before the attack occurred.

A PTI worker had died and 14 others, including the former prime minister and party leaders, were injured in the attack at Wazirabad’s Allah­wala Chowk, where the party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” march against the federal government had stopped on its way to Islamabad.

In a series of tweets today, the PTI chairman called the death of officer “sudden”, saying that Bhadar was a “critical witness in unearthing the conspirators” behind the assassination plot being investigated by a joint investigation team (JIT).

He also reiterated claims that the JIT’s record was being tampered with.

“It is equally important to recall the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of FIA investigator Dr Rizwan as well as the deaths of Maqsood Chaprassi and all other witnesses in Shehbaz Sharif’s money laundering case,” the ex-premier added.

After the attack, Imran had blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a high-ranking officer of the Inter-Services Intelli­gence for planning the incident and attempted to nominate them in the case.

Since then, several PTI leaders, including the chairman, have reiterated that the attack was a part of a “well-coordinated” plan executed by at least three shooters to eliminate Imran Khan.

A JIT, formed by the Punjab government, had reportedly concurred with Imran’s claims that the attack was carried out from three different shooting sites. The team, which has been reconstituted twice, was headed by Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

But earlier in January, the government formed a new team to probe the attack, a move that was rejected by the PTI. According to the notification, the team was constituted under Section 19(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Constitution at 50
Updated 10 Apr, 2023

Constitution at 50

Pakistan’s power brokers can learn many a lesson from the constitution-making process of 1973.
Full circle
10 Apr, 2023

Full circle

ON the anniversary of the vote of no-confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan, it must be asked: was it...
A tactical victory
Updated 09 Apr, 2023

A tactical victory

The security establishment’s short-sighted strategy of using violent extremists to counter Baloch insurgent groups fuelled an orgy of bloodletting.
Grim outlook
09 Apr, 2023

Grim outlook

WITH the economy struggling to survive one of the worst crises in the nation’s history, it is no surprise that ...
‘Fact-checking’ democracy
09 Apr, 2023

‘Fact-checking’ democracy

THE Indian government has announced a rule that should worry online platforms purveying news and views in particular...
Needless turmoil
Updated 08 Apr, 2023

Needless turmoil

The manner in which the Supreme Court ruled on the poll delay case may be controversial, but there is no escaping its conclusion.