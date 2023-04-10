DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 10, 2023

No raid should be conducted without SHO’s consent: Rawalpindi CPO

Mohammad Asghar Published April 10, 2023 Updated April 10, 2023 11:14am

RAWALPINDI: After taking notice of involvement of four Muhafiz Squad officers in the murder of a civilian in Pirwadhai, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani issued a directive to all police wings concerned which states that no police party would conduct a raid without knowledge of the relevant station house officer (SHO).

A directive issued by the CPO to senior superintendent of police (operations), SSP (investigation), SP (headquarters), divisional SPs, SHOs and in-charges of Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz Squad states that no police raids will be conducted without the directions of SHOs concerned when raids are badly needed.

The CPO further said that the SHO concerned will lead the police raid by following standard operating procedures (SOPs) and taking all precautionary measures.

Likewise, the in-charges of all police posts will have to follow fresh orders. The SHOs must ensure that no one was held illegally in police lockup and that no incident occurred while they were being held, he said and directed relevant officials to make police patrolling more effective.

He said a patrolling officer should either be a sub-inspector or assistant sub-inspector and the in-charge officer must ensure proper picketing.

Four police officials of the Muhafiz Squad were booked on charges of killing a young man during a raid in Pirwadhai area on Friday night which sparked panic among his heirs and residents of the area, who blocked the road and demanded their arrest.

Basit Khan, 23, a plumber, lost his life when he was reportedly shot by a police official in Pirwadhai area on Friday night.

After the incident happened, the CPO suspended the four police officials and issued orders for registration of an FIR against them.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2023

