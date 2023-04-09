PTI ramps up efforts against Punjab caretakers

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has launched a legal battle for the removal of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, provincial cabinet members as well as Punjab and Lahore police chiefs by lodging a complaint with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In his complaint, PTI Lahore president Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood has prayed that the ECP should remove the caretaker government under Section 15 of the Elections Act 2017, read with Section 21 of the General Clauses Act 1897, Articles 220 and 224-A of the Constitution and all other enabling provisions of law. He sought cancellation/withdrawal of the Jan 22 notification about appointment of the chief minister and provincial ministers.

Stating that the state functionaries being guilty of misconduct were liable to be removed from their respective offices along with the IGP and CCPO Lahore, the PTI leader has prayed that the ECP might accept the complaint and withdraw/cancel its Jan 22 notification.

Mr Mahmood has alleged that the caretaker Punjab government was violating the Constitution by trying to delay elections beyond 90 days.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2023