DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 09, 2023

Business market at Pak-Iran border

Behram Baloch Published April 9, 2023 Updated April 9, 2023 06:59am

GWADAR: A business market along the border with Iran at Gabd, a town adjacent to Gwadar, has been opened.

The purpose of establishing the market is to facilitate imports and exports between Pakistan and Iran. The business market’s operation has been handed over to the Gwadar district administration.

Officials said the business market includes shops, small cabins and warehouses, adding that it will provide employment opportunities to the people of Gwadar, benefit local businessmen and boost the economy. “It was a longstanding demand of the people living along the Pak-Iran border,” a senior official of the Gwadar administration said.

The market was established on 10 acres of land. The purpose of establishing the market is to facilitate the people living on both sides of the border.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A tactical victory
Updated 09 Apr, 2023

A tactical victory

The security establishment’s short-sighted strategy of using violent extremists to counter Baloch insurgent groups fuelled an orgy of bloodletting.
Grim outlook
09 Apr, 2023

Grim outlook

WITH the economy struggling to survive one of the worst crises in the nation’s history, it is no surprise that ...
‘Fact-checking’ democracy
09 Apr, 2023

‘Fact-checking’ democracy

THE Indian government has announced a rule that should worry online platforms purveying news and views in particular...
Needless turmoil
Updated 08 Apr, 2023

Needless turmoil

The manner in which the Supreme Court ruled on the poll delay case may be controversial, but there is no escaping its conclusion.
Chinese diplomacy
08 Apr, 2023

Chinese diplomacy

THE post-World War II global order has been dominated by the US, and to a lesser extent its European allies. It is...