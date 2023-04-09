Business market at Pak-Iran border

GWADAR: A business market along the border with Iran at Gabd, a town adjacent to Gwadar, has been opened.

The purpose of establishing the market is to facilitate imports and exports between Pakistan and Iran. The business market’s operation has been handed over to the Gwadar district administration.

Officials said the business market includes shops, small cabins and warehouses, adding that it will provide employment opportunities to the people of Gwadar, benefit local businessmen and boost the economy. “It was a longstanding demand of the people living along the Pak-Iran border,” a senior official of the Gwadar administration said.

The market was established on 10 acres of land. The purpose of establishing the market is to facilitate the people living on both sides of the border.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2023