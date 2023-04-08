Elections seem less likely as NSC announces anti-terror operations

• Body formed to give recommendations; NAP to be re-launched in a fortnight

• Forum stops short of blaming PTI regime for terrorists’ return

• Minister says election was not on the agenda at key security huddle

ISLAMABAD: Amid a thorny debate in political circles over the conduct of elections in Punjab in mid May, the top civil and military leadership on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to thwart terror threats and vowed to re-launch the National Action Plan (NAP) within 15 days to crush militants reportedly coming in from Afghanistan.

Without directly blaming the previous PTI government for the resurgence of terrorism in tribal districts along the border with Afghanistan, they agreed to initiate new multi-pronged and comprehensive operations, as well as combined efforts on the diplomatic, security, economic and social fronts for the elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

A committee formed for the purpose would present its recommendations within two weeks to implement the policy and draw its parameters.

The decisions were made at the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber, Naval Chief Admiral Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, chief ministers of four provinces and federal cabinet members attended the meeting.

The NSC’s decisions to launch a massive operation may further shrink chances of elections in Punjab, two days after the government had categorically refused to implement the court order regarding May 14 polls.

It was in this context that PTI Chairman Imran Khan, commenting on the convening of the NSC meeting, said that the government wanted to pit the armed forces of the country not against the judiciary, but the nation.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, while talking to Dawn, said that holding of elections in Punjab was not on the agenda of the NSC meeting and that was why the issue was not discussed in the civil and military leadership’s huddle. She, however, confirmed that a fresh NAP-like operation against militancy would start within 15 days.

Earlier, two similar plans had been launched in the country — first during Gen Pervez Musharraf’s regime in 2002 and the second during the previous PML-N rule in 2014.

Terrorists’ return

An official press release issued by the PM Office said, “NSC approved a multi-pronged comprehensive operation with the support of the government and the nation to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country with a new resolve, determination and valour”.

“The committee proclaimed that the recent wave of terrorism was the result of the soft corner and the absence of a well thought-out policy against the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which was declared a terrorist organisation but against the public expectations and wishes, under the previous policy terrorists were allowed to return without any hindrance. In the name of confidence building, dangerous terrorists of the TTP were released from jails,” it noted.

“It was noted that due to return of the dangerous terrorists and support of different terrorist organisations to them from Afghanistan, peace and stability, which was the result of innumerable sacrifices and continuous efforts, was affected,” the official announcement said.

It was the 41st meeting of the security committee held in continuation of the one conducted after the deadly terrorist attack on the Peshawar Police Lines on Jan 2, 2023.

While emphasising comprehensive national security, it was declared that ‘relief to the people’ was of central importance. The forum was told that the government was taking measures in this connection. The meeting also acknowledged the sacrifices and efforts of the security forces for ensuring permanent peace for the nation.

The NSC reiterated the resolve to continue operation till the eradication of terrorism from Pakistan.

The committee also strongly condemned the increasing hatred and division in society and attempts to spread foreign-sponsored poisonous propaganda on social media against the state institutions and their leadership to achieve hidden targets and stated that those attempts were affecting national security.

While expressing resolve to foil the heinous designs of the enemies, the NSC said every effort would be made to maintain peace that was achieved with the supreme sacrifices and constant endeavours of the martyrs.

The NSC in its January sitting had reiterated its resolve to have “zero tolerance” for terrorism.

