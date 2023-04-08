Constable among 10 held in Karachi for stealing K-IV pipes

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang involved in stealing iron from the pipeline of the much-awaited K-IV water supply project.

The Bin Qasim police said that the 10-member gang was led by police constable Habibullah Tagar. He was posted at the Police Headquarters Garden. A Suzuki pickup and stolen iron pipes were also seized.

They said that the suspects spotted pipes, being laid by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board for the K-IV project, cut them in pieces and sold them in other provinces.

They said that the stolen items were worth millions of rupees. The suspects had been doing this for the past three months, the police said.

