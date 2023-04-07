PM Shehbaz chairs NSC meeting amid political turmoil

The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, with Prime Minister Shehbaz in the saddle, is taking place today amid pressing security issues and heightened political tensions between the government and its rival political parties, predominantly the PTI.

The meeting of the committee, which acts as the principal decision-making body on national security matters, is currently under way. The NSC meeting is being attended by senior civil and military leadership.

Dawn’s report quoted the insiders as saying that the government would once again ask the top brass for a briefing on potential threats from militants in case elections were held in Punjab on May 14 as per the Supreme Court’s order.

Last month, the Pakistan Army informed the Election Commission of Pakistan that its troops will not be available for poll-related duties due to the prevalent security situation within the country and on the borders.

“They said that the army attaches importance to its basic duties, in which the security of the borders and the country is its first priority. They said that the army is not available for election duty at this time due to the present situation in the country,” the ECP statement had said.

A source, according to the Dawn report, said the military authorities had given a detailed briefing to the government that terrorist outfits have regrouped in tribal districts bordering Afghanistan due to which conditions were not conducive for electioneering.

Another source claimed that the option of “imposing an emergency” in the country could also be discussed in the meeting in light of the current circumstances. The emergency can be declared under Article 232 — which pertains to the proclamation of emergency on account of war and internal disturbance — of the Constitution for the maximum period of one year. However, a resolution passed by parliament is necessary to declare the emergency.

The last NSC meeting was held in January this year which had reiterated its resolve to have “zero tolerance” for terrorism in the country.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shireen Mazari commented that the NSC meeting would be crucial, stating that it would be critical in shaping the future course of action regarding the country’s security.

“NSC meeting today will reveal a lot abt whether Constitution & Rule of Law will be upheld or whether law of the jungle will prevail & the vicious vendetta against Imran Khan & PTI will continue,” she tweeted.

The former minister expressed concerns that PDM’s fear of elections might translate into the state turning against the nation, and added, “Let’s hope that this does not happen.”