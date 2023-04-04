Efforts afoot to help Hindu Kush, Himalaya communities fight climate change

ISLAMABAD: The UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) has entered into a partnership with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) to initiate a coordinated action on adaptation to climate change in the highly vulnerable Hindu Kush-Himalaya region (HKH).

This mountainous region, which includes Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar and Nepal, is the highest on the planet and temperature rises are already having devastating consequences on the environment and communities that live there.

Current impacts include extreme water insecurity, rapidly melting glaciers and worsening floods and droughts.

The UNCDF is a catalytic financing entity of the United Nations for developing and least developed countries. Catalytic financing involves leveraging public finance to attract, or catalyse, further investments from the private sector, primarily for development projects.

Such financing also aims to mitigate risks, distribute risks among multiple investors, aggregate small projects to combine resources, and endorse public-private co-investments.

The memorandum of understanding between UNCDF and ICIMOD will be implemented through the Local Climate Adaptive Living Facility (LoCAL), which was designed by UNCDF over a decade ago and is today a global mechanism for channelling climate finance to governments for adaptation at the community level.

The Kathmandu-based ICIMOD, established in 1983, works to harness collective strengths of its eight regional member countries and address issues that affect the entire region, including the impact of climate change.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with ICIMOD to scale up our adaptation activities in the Hindu Kush- Himalaya,” said Sophie De Coninck, global manager of LoCAL.

“This is a region that is highly vulnerable to the impact of climate change but where greater cooperation can, we believe, deliver impactful results for communities across the region.”

“At ICIMOD we are thrilled to be collaborating with UNCDF on this important and timely venture,” says Pema Gyamtsho, director general of ICIMOD.

“Targeted climate adaptation is the key to improving the lives and livelihoods of millions of people living in the HKH, and the many more who rely on water and other resources from this region.

“We’re hopeful that this partnership will focus our combined efforts on developing sustainable solutions for the region.”

The memorandum of understanding signed between UNCDF and ICIMOD aims to enhance collaboration and cooperation in technical assistance and support to HKH countries concerning climate change adaptation and mountain development, particularly at the local level, with a five-point focus: promoting awareness and cooperation; technical collaboration; capacity development; knowledge development; and joint resource mobilisation.

The HKH region is home to many highly fragile ecosystems, immense biodiversity, and unique communities.

Climate change and rising global temperatures, linked to greenhouse gas emissions, are exerting enormous pressure on the region and the way of life of the people who live there.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2023