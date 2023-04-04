Local cement sales drop 29pc

KARACHI: Amid a persistent slowdown in construction activities, domestic cement sales dropped year-on-year 29 per cent to 3.356 million tonnes in March.Despite a 48.46pc year-on-year jump to 438,433 tonnes in March, the export shipments witnessed a fall of 35pc during July-March of 2022-23.

As per the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), total cement despatches — exports and local sales — declined year-on-year by 24pc to 3.795m tonnes in March.

During the first nine months of FY23, total cement dispatches, including domestic and exports, plunged by 18pc to 33.6m tonnes as compared to 40.769m tonnes during the corresponding period of FY22.

Domestic despatches during this period were recorded at 30.564m tonnes as against 36.126m tonnes during the same period last year. However, export despatches declined to 3.036m tonnes during 9MFY23 from 4.643m tonnes during 9MFY22.

APCMA spokesman said construction activities in northern and southern regions of the country have significantly decreased in the last many months, which is not only creating an alarming situation for the industry but also drying up the employment opportunities for skilled and unskilled labour attached to the construction sector.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2023