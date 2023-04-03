Governor warns SSGC to improve gas supply in province

KARACHI: In a strong-worded message to the gas utility and authorities at the Centre, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday warned that if the gas supply was not improved mainly in Karachi, he would suggest people not to pay their monthly bills.

Instead, he added, he would ask Karachiites to bring their bills to Governor House because there was no justification for the gas supply company to charge people for services which were not being provided.

The Sindh governor also recalled his recent meetings with top officials of the gas supply company, who had assured him to improve the situation within a week.

“I have met the officials of the company and also talked to the senior people in the government,” he said while talking to reporters while having Sehri in Bahadurabad with the people of the neighbourhood on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

“I have been assured that the gas supply situation would improve within a week. So if the situation doesn’t improve, I will suggest people to bring their monthly gas bills to Governor House. Why the people would pay the bills for the service which they aren’t provided? There should be a zero bill for every household,” he said.

He also shared a plan of initiating free IT courses for youngsters of Karachi so they could earn their living through different tech-based opportunities.

“We are about to finalise this plan under which we would offer free IT courses to 50,000 Karachiites. This would help our youth a lot and I would like our young girls and boys to avail this opportunity,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2023