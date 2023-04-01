Nadra opens dedicated helpline on transgender day of visibility

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Friday celebrated the Transgender Day of Visibility (#TDOV) as a special day for processing of transgender persons.

Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik inaugurated a dedicated helpline with transgender attendants while a number of other initiatives have also been launched by the authority to enhance registration and maximise facilitation for the transgender community.

Sensitisation trainings for Nadra personnel were also conducted by the regional head offices (RHOs) across the country to strengthen their abilities for providing information and support on obtaining identity documents to members of the transgender community.

The Nadra chairman said that the most unique feature of the dedicated helpline was the deployment of transgender employees to answer the calls.

“We want to provide a supportive and welcoming environment for transgender persons so that they are able to obtain their identity documents and access the services they need to thrive,” he said.

“We want members of the transgender community to know that we support them and are committed to providing the services they need to assimilate in society.

I hope that this dedicated helpline will go a long way in ensuring that they can claim their rightful place and are able to register and derive dividends from government schemes,“ Mr Malik added.

The Transgender Day of Visibility (#TDOV) is celebrated annually on March 31 to highlight the contributions and struggles of transgender persons around the world. This acknowledgement serves to increase visibility and awareness of the issues faced by the transgender community and aims to promote their rights internationally.

Nadra declared March 31 as a special day for registering transgender persons. RHOs of Nadra engaged with local organisations for mobilising transgender persons to register themselves at the registration centres and at locally deployed mobile registration vans. A series of sensitisation sessions will be conducted in all the regions.

In addition to the helpline, Nadra has launched a number of other initiatives for transgender community, including but not limited to the free of cost first National Identity Card (CNIC), provision of jobs to transgender persons in Nadra and recognition of a “guru” for registration of transgender persons.

The Nadra chairman has led a nationwide registration/awareness campaign since 2021 themed as “Trans Rights are Human Rights,” while 39 sensitisation/training sessions have already been conducted for the Nadra staff. The authority has also nominated focal persons for facilitation of transgender persons at all its centres across Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2023