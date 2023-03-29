DAWN.COM Logo

March 29, 2023

Lakki admin launches action against illegal housing schemes

Our Correspondent Published March 29, 2023 Updated March 29, 2023 10:54am
A TMA worker removes a display board of an illegal housing society in Naurang Town of Lakki Marwat on Tuesday. — Dawn
LAKKI MARWAT: The tehsil municipal administration launched an operation against illegal housing schemes in the Naurang town of Lakki Marwat district on Tuesday.

The operation was launched on the directives of deputy commissioner Abdul Hadi, who had received complaints that illegal housing schemes were eating up agricultural lands in the area.

Tehsil municipal officer Kiramatullah supervised the action, wherein the municipal workers with the help of machinery removed the signboards of five illegal housing schemes and razed their main entrances.

Mr Kirmatullah told Dawn the owners had not fulfilled the required formalities before launching the housing projects.

He said the municipal administration had issued repeated notices to the owners, but they turned a deaf ear to those and continued construction work on the sites.

He asked the citizens to refrain from investing in such illegal housing societies.

FIRE: A fire broke out in a bakery located on Mandan Road in Bannu on Tuesday, reducing the goods into ashes.

A Rescue 1122 official said the fire was apparently caused by an electrical short-circuit.

“A team of firefighters along with fire trucks and other gadgets reached the place and doused the flames with the help of policemen and residents,” he maintained.

SECURITY PLAN: Bannu regional police officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar has directed strict implementation of the Ramazan security plan to avert any eventuality.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting at his office in Bannu on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to the provision of foolproof security to the faithful during Taraveeh prayers and steps to resolve traffic congestion in urban localities.

The regional police chief asked the authorities to set up temporary checking points on main arteries, and checking of suspected individuals and motorists should be enhanced at the entry and exit points to stop infiltration of anti-state and anti-peace elements into Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan districts.

He asked the district police officers to ensure police patrol during Iftar and Taraveeh times in their respective areas.

He also directed the effective implementation of the traffic plan.

Bannu district police officer Ziauddin Ahmed, Lakki DPO Mohammad Ashfaq Khan, North Waziristan DPO Salim Riaz and other senior officers were in attendance.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2023

