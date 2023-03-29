DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 29, 2023

Law minister urges CJP to work with senior-most judges

Malik Asad Published March 29, 2023 Updated March 29, 2023 08:31am

ISLAMABAD: Law Min­­ister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Tuesday that the government would not dissolve the National Assembly to “satisfy someone’s ego” and asked the chief justice of Pakistan to take a decision on the matter of national importance in consultation with senior-most judges.

Talking to the media after a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, newly appointed attorney general Mansoor Awan and senior lawyer Kamran Murtaza, Mr Tarar said there was no constitutional or legal crisis in Pakistan. “There are only behavioural issues of some individuals,” he said.

The government, he said, was not afraid of polls but a mechanism to ensure a level playing field was necessary before that.

Earlier, speaking outside the court, he said election-related matters and the issues of national importance were interconnected. Even SC members were now calling for introspection, Mr Tarar said and urged the CJP to constitute a larger bench comprising 13 judges to hear the poll case.

He suggested that only two judges, Just­ice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, might not be included in the bench “as they had rec­used voluntarily”.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Bar Council has demanded that superior courts should never indulge in political affairs to keep the judiciary impartial to uphold the supre­macy of the Cons­titution and the rule of law in the country.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Open discord
29 Mar, 2023

Open discord

It is now seen that even the country’s top judges are not immune to uncharitable public opinion after they hang up their robes.
A milestone
29 Mar, 2023

A milestone

WITH Humza Yousaf poised to become First Minister of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government, some of the top public...
A grave hazard
29 Mar, 2023

A grave hazard

IN these stressful times, all distractions are welcome. According to a recent report, carried by this paper, the...
Internal chaos
28 Mar, 2023

Internal chaos

The govt seems to be having great trouble asserting itself while remaining within the limits of the law.
Health insurance
28 Mar, 2023

Health insurance

IT is frustrating to watch a major public welfare initiative meant to ensure universal health coverage for 25m...
HDT chief’s detention
28 Mar, 2023

HDT chief’s detention

RATHER than lending a sympathetic ear to the people of Balochistan, the state’s response more often than not is to...