Today's Paper | March 27, 2023

Imran ‘missed out’ on election chance, says Irfan

Iftikhar A. Khan Published March 27, 2023 Updated March 27, 2023 07:03am

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui revealed on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was ready to step down in May to pave the way for general elections in September 2022.

“Elections were offered to Imran on a platter but he missed out on this golden opportunity because of his stubbornness, obstinacy, and bullying,” he claimed while talking to reporters.

He said Nawaz Sharif was not in favour of a no-trust motion against Imran Khan because he believed that if allowed to continue, Imran Khan’s government would ultimately implode under the weight of its own anti-people policies.

He said it was only after a great deal of convincing that Nawaz Sharif agreed — but with a condition that after Mr Khan’s removal, the PDM government would enact necessary legislation and immediately resign. It was also decided that Shehbaz Sharif would resign by May 25.

The message was also indirectly conveyed to Imran Khan that the government would be resigning and that general elections would be held by September 2022, he claimed. “Despite being advised by the army that there was no justification for his May 25 march, Imran Khan announced the long march on May 22, he said.

In response to the plan to march, Nawaz stated that there should be no talks regarding resignations and new elections at this juncture and asserted that they would never be bullied by Imran Khan.

The senator also said that General Bajwa was seeking an extension beyond November 2022 However, Mr Sharif refused.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2023

