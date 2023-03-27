Ethiopian Airlines likely to start flights to Karachi soon

ISLAMABAD: Ibrahim Khalid Tawab, Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia in Karachi, has said that a Pakistani delegation during a visit to the African country met the chief of Ethiopian Airlines, who announced that flights to Karachi will start very soon.

During its visit from March 5-10, the delegation comprising businessmen reviewed trade and investment opportunities in the African country’s markets.

The delegation, led by Mr Tawab, called on several high-ranking government officials, including the deputy prime minister, foreign minister, head of investment commission and minister of state for diplomatic affairs.

These meetings allowed the delegation to learn more about the business environment in Ethiopia and explore potential collaboration between the businesses in Pakistan and Ethiopia.

The consul general said Ethiopia was a large market in the African region with a population of 120 million, adding that the total market of Pakistan and Africa was 350 million. He said Ethiopia was the hub of business and trade in the African region and there were great opportunities for mutual trade between the two countries in the future.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2023