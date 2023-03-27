Joint session of parliament to discuss critical issues today

ISLAMABAD: A joint sitting of parliament and a separate National Assem­bly meeting are set to take place on Monday (today) to discuss important iss­ues, including the respect of state institutions.

The National Assembly will meet at noon while the joint sitting is scheduled for 3pm. PTI senators have also announced that they would attend the joint session.

According to an eight-point agenda issued for the joint sitting, debate on a resolution, moved by the parliamentary affairs minis­ter in the last session, will continue. A debate on the law and order situ­ation will also take place.

The issue of vilification of state institutions and personalities associated with them is also on the agenda. The economic situation of the country, Kashmir, the China-Pakis­tan Economic Corridor, and foreign policy will also be discussed.

Climate change and population growth are also part of the joint session’s agenda.

The agenda of the Nati­onal Assembly comprises a call-attention notice on human trafficking and another notice on rising violent incidents against women in Islamabad.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb will present bills to amend the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act; and the Press, News­paper, News Agencies and Books Registration Ordi­nance.

