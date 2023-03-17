DAWN.COM Logo

Fire in Lower Kohistan’s Pattan kills 10, injures 3

Umar Bacha Published March 17, 2023 Updated March 17, 2023 01:27pm
<p>Rescue officials putting out a fire that killed 10 people in Seri area of Lower Kohistan’s Pattan while local residents gather at the scene. — Photo provided by author</p>

<p>Rescue officials putting out a fire that killed 10 people in Seri area of Lower Kohistan’s Pattan on early Friday morning. — Photo provided by author</p>

<p>Rescue officials putting out a fire that killed 10 people in Seri area of Lower Kohistan’s Pattan on early Friday morning while local residents help in rescue efforts. — Photo provided by author</p>

At least 10 people, including children and women, were killed and three injured in a fire incident early Friday morning in the Seri area of Pattan, the district headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Kohistan.

Lower Kohistan Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Farman Ali, told Dawn.com that the fire erupted in a wooden house due to an electric short circuit in the early hours of Friday when the residents were asleep.

As a result, the house’s roof collapsed, leading to the deaths of 10 family members and leaving three others injured. Ali further said that until the residents woke up, the entire house had been engulfed in fire.

The rescue official said that as it was dark when rescue efforts were under way, and they faced difficulties in retrieving the bodies and the injured.

“However, their bodies have been recovered and the three injured have been shifted to Pattan’s Rural Health Centre,” Ali added.

He further said that eight buffalos also perished in the incident as the fire was on a “huge scale” and locals had taken part in the rescue efforts as well.

A few days ago, an enormous fire at a commercial high-rise on Karachi’s Sharea Faisal road had been attributed by Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed to an electric short circuit that had lit up a panaflex banner hanging on the building on fire.

A week ago, another fire caused by an electrical short circuit in a house had engulfed as many as 36 thatched houses in Mithi’s Aqil locality.

Although no loss of life was reported, all valuables and other belongings of the affectees had been completely destroyed by the devastating fire.

