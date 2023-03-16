DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 16, 2023

Smuggled diesel seized in Balochistan

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 16, 2023 Updated March 16, 2023 12:25pm

QUETTA: The Pakistan Customs, Quetta directorate, has seized a huge quantity of drugs, copper, lead scrap and smuggled diesel worth Rs320 million during raids in Balochistan.

A spokesman for the Quet­­ta directorate of Pakistan Cu­­stoms said teams condu­c­ted raids in different areas and seized 50,000-litre diesel.

The seizure also includes copper and lead scrap, 4.5 kg of drugs (ice crystal), 40 kg of hashish, seven non-duty-paid vehicles including Lexus LX570 (2016); Toyota Prius (2016); Toyota Aqua (2015); and other vehicles valuing Rs86 million.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrible optics
Updated 16 Mar, 2023

Terrible optics

PML-N would be harming itself by choosing undemocratic means to regain power.
Medicine shortage
16 Mar, 2023

Medicine shortage

PATIENTS across the country are facing a growing shortage of various drugs, including life-saving medicines, as...
Karachi LG delay
16 Mar, 2023

Karachi LG delay

TWO months after local government polls were finally held in Karachi, the metropolis is no closer to having a...
Another failure
Updated 15 Mar, 2023

Another failure

The economic crisis in Pakistan has laid bare the elite's apathy towards welfare of masses.
Census issues
15 Mar, 2023

Census issues

AS the seventh population census continues, several issues have cropped up hindering the head count. Foremost seems...
No sign of returning
Updated 15 Mar, 2023

No sign of returning

WHEN it comes to the much-anticipated but delayed homecoming of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the conversations being...