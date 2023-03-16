Smuggled diesel seized in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Pakistan Customs, Quetta directorate, has seized a huge quantity of drugs, copper, lead scrap and smuggled diesel worth Rs320 million during raids in Balochistan.
A spokesman for the Quetta directorate of Pakistan Customs said teams conducted raids in different areas and seized 50,000-litre diesel.
The seizure also includes copper and lead scrap, 4.5 kg of drugs (ice crystal), 40 kg of hashish, seven non-duty-paid vehicles including Lexus LX570 (2016); Toyota Prius (2016); Toyota Aqua (2015); and other vehicles valuing Rs86 million.
A case has been registered and investigations are underway.
Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2023
