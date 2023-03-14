Quetta shops close early to save energy

QUETTA: The business community of Quetta on Monday agreed to cooperate with the government in its efforts to tackle the energy crisis and decided to close down shops at 8.30pm.

A meeting held with the divisional commissioner in the chair discussed the energy policy with representatives of the business community.

Various suggestions were made by the business community and it was decided that marriage halls and restaurants in Quetta would be closed at 10pm. The business community also agreed to close down shops and business centers at 8.30pm in the city and suburbs.

Anjuman Tajran president Abdul Rahim Kakar assured the meeting that energy policy would be fully implemented in Quetta and added that traders would fully cooperate with the district administration in this regard.

Commissioner Sohailur Rehman Baloch appreciated the business community’s gesture, adding that it would help the administration implement the energy policy.

He told the meeting that loadshedding hours would be changed while shopping times during Ramazan and for Eid would be decided in consultation with the business community.

It was decided that in the first phase notices would be served on the management of marriage halls and restaurants to covey the decision of the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Energy Secretary Bashir Ahmed Bazai, Deputy Commi­ssioner Shahak Baloch and leaders of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Anjuman Tajran.

