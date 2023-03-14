DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 14, 2023

Exiled Pakistani journalist turns comic book author

AFP Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 09:36am
<p>Taha Siddiqui was a journalist who was forced to flee Pakistan after incurring the wrath of the army with his writing. — AFP</p>

Taha Siddiqui was a journalist who was forced to flee Pakistan after incurring the wrath of the army with his writing. — AFP

PARIS: A Pakistani journalist in exile has turned his life story into a comic book.

Taha Siddiqui’s therapist told him not to dwell on the attempted kidnapping he suffered five years ago, or he would never escape his trauma.

“Clearly, I didn’t listen to her at all,” he says, with a smile.

His new autobiographical comic book — The Dissident Club — co-authored with cartoonist Hubert Maury who was previously a French diplomat in Pakistan, is set to be released on Wednesday in France, and soon in other languages.

The book shares its name with a Paris bar, which he opened in 2020 as a refuge for exiles like himself.

In Jan 2018, members of Pakistan’s military pulled him from a taxi in broad daylight and shoved him into another car. However, he leapt from the moving car, ran down the busy highway and managed to alert his media friends, swiftly organising a press conference about the attack in order to buy time.

Only after escaping to Paris did he discover he was on a “kill list” and could never return. He had worked with many international media and won the prestigious Albert Londres prize for a piece on the Taliban banning polio vaccines.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shameful conduct
Updated 14 Mar, 2023

Shameful conduct

It would be in the interest of transparency and accountability that the public knows how leaders have been benefiting from their offices.
Potential flashpoint
14 Mar, 2023

Potential flashpoint

AS a recent American intelligence assessment affirms, the subcontinent remains a major potential flashpoint for...
Real estate challenge
14 Mar, 2023

Real estate challenge

FORMER FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi’s assertion that real estate is ‘the parking lot’ of untaxed or dirty money...
Impartial arbiter?
Updated 13 Mar, 2023

Impartial arbiter?

An inquiry free of allegations of bias must determine how PTI worker Bilal lost his life.
Rise in remittances
13 Mar, 2023

Rise in remittances

THE slight increase in remittances sent home by Pakistani migrants during February is a healthy development for a...
Palestine afire
13 Mar, 2023

Palestine afire

THERE were genuine concerns that Benjamin Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government, that took power in December...