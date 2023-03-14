Potential candidates throng RO offices to file papers for elections in Punjab

BAHAWALPUR: A large number of potential candidates, most of them belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, (PTI), visited the offices of over 30 returning officers (ROs), to collect nomination papers for the upcoming election for the Punjab Assembly seats in the three districts of Bahawalpur division.

Bahawalpur Regional Election Commissioner,Mian Muhmammad Shahid told Dawn that on the first day of the filing of the nomination papers, a majority of potential candidates approached ROs offices in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan, to collect the relevant forms. He said a few intending candidates also filed their nomination papers the same day.

Mr Shahid expected a rush of potential candidates at the respective ROs offices on Tuesday (today), the last day for filing the nomination papers.

Dawn has learnt from different ROs offices that a majority of the visiting potential candidates belonged to the PTI, followed by those of the PML-N and the PPP.

Local sources said that the party tickets of most of the potential candidates were under consideration by their respective leaderships.

Meanwhile, many of the potential candidates, particularly of the PTI, visited the ROs’ offices in procession of their supporters dancing to drumbeat.

After the last date for filing the nomination papers, the ROs will announce the dates for the scrutiny of the nomination papers.

Similarly, in Lodhran district, the intending candidates belonging to different political parties kept visiting the respective ROs offices in all tehsils for collection of nomination forms and filing their papers, the district election commissioner said.

Meanwhile, the district police officers concerned had made tight security arrangements at ROs offices in Bahawalpur and Lodhran districts to avoid any untoward incident. Lodhran DPO Hisam Bin Iqbal held a meeting with the District Election Commissioner Adnan Zafar for the security arrangements at ROs office and they decided that the candidates violating the election code of conduct would be strictly dealt with.

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, who is also district returning officer (DRO) administered oath to 10 assistant returning officers (AROs) of the district.

