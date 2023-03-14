DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 14, 2023

Potential candidates throng RO offices to file papers for elections in Punjab

Majeed Gill Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 10:15am

BAHAWALPUR: A large number of potential candidates, most of them belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, (PTI), visited the offices of over 30 returning officers (ROs), to collect nomination papers for the upcoming election for the Punjab Assembly seats in the three districts of Bahawalpur division.

Bahawalpur Regional Election Commissioner,Mian Muhmammad Shahid told Dawn that on the first day of the filing of the nomination papers, a majority of potential candidates approached ROs offices in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan, to collect the relevant forms. He said a few intending candidates also filed their nomination papers the same day.

Mr Shahid expected a rush of potential candidates at the respective ROs offices on Tuesday (today), the last day for filing the nomination papers.

Dawn has learnt from different ROs offices that a majority of the visiting potential candidates belonged to the PTI, followed by those of the PML-N and the PPP.

Local sources said that the party tickets of most of the potential candidates were under consideration by their respective leaderships.

Meanwhile, many of the potential candidates, particularly of the PTI, visited the ROs’ offices in procession of their supporters dancing to drumbeat.

After the last date for filing the nomination papers, the ROs will announce the dates for the scrutiny of the nomination papers.

Similarly, in Lodhran district, the intending candidates belonging to different political parties kept visiting the respective ROs offices in all tehsils for collection of nomination forms and filing their papers, the district election commissioner said.

Meanwhile, the district police officers concerned had made tight security arrangements at ROs offices in Bahawalpur and Lodhran districts to avoid any untoward incident. Lodhran DPO Hisam Bin Iqbal held a meeting with the District Election Commissioner Adnan Zafar for the security arrangements at ROs office and they decided that the candidates violating the election code of conduct would be strictly dealt with.

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, who is also district returning officer (DRO) administered oath to 10 assistant returning officers (AROs) of the district.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shameful conduct
Updated 14 Mar, 2023

Shameful conduct

It would be in the interest of transparency and accountability that the public knows how leaders have been benefiting from their offices.
Potential flashpoint
14 Mar, 2023

Potential flashpoint

AS a recent American intelligence assessment affirms, the subcontinent remains a major potential flashpoint for...
Real estate challenge
14 Mar, 2023

Real estate challenge

FORMER FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi’s assertion that real estate is ‘the parking lot’ of untaxed or dirty money...
Impartial arbiter?
Updated 13 Mar, 2023

Impartial arbiter?

An inquiry free of allegations of bias must determine how PTI worker Bilal lost his life.
Rise in remittances
13 Mar, 2023

Rise in remittances

THE slight increase in remittances sent home by Pakistani migrants during February is a healthy development for a...
Palestine afire
13 Mar, 2023

Palestine afire

THERE were genuine concerns that Benjamin Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government, that took power in December...