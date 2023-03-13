DAWN.COM Logo

Breaking barriers — the struggles of female surgeons

Hanin Bachir Published March 13, 2023 Updated March 13, 2023 10:23am

In many Muslim countries, including Pakistan, the medical profession has traditionally been male-dominated. However, in recent years, more and more women have entered the field of surgery, breaking down barriers and proving that they are just as capable as their male counterparts. Yet, despite their qualifications, female surgeons in these countries continue to face significant challenges in achieving equality and respect.

One of the most significant barriers faced by female surgeons in Muslim countries is gender discrimination. This discrimination can take many forms, from being passed over for promotions and pay raises to being subject to harassment and abuse in the workplace. A recent study conducted by the Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi found that nearly 70 per cent of female surgeons in Pakistan had experienced some form of harassment or discrimination in the workplace.

These challenges can have a significant impact on the mental health and job satisfaction of female surgeons. Many report feeling isolated, demotivated, and frustrated at the lack of support they receive from their colleagues and institutions.

Despite these challenges, female surgeons in Muslim countries are fighting for their rights and demanding equal treatment in the workplace. They are calling for an end to discrimination and harassment and pushing for policies that support gender equality in the medical profession.

One of the most important steps that can be taken to increase equality for female surgeons in Muslim countries is the implementation and enforcement of workplace policies that protect against harassment and discrimination. The government and medical institutions must work together to create and implement these policies and ensure that they are strictly enforced.

Another critical step is to raise awareness about the issue of gender discrimination and its impact on female surgeons. This can be done through education and training programmes for medical professionals, as well as public awareness campaigns that highlight the importance of treating female surgeons with respect and equality.

In addition to these measures, women must also fight for their rights and push back against the societal and cultural barriers that prevent them from achieving equality in the workplace. This requires women to be bold and confident in their abilities, to speak up against discrimination and harassment, and to demand that their voices be heard.

It is crucial that society as a whole recognises the importance of gender equality in the medical profession and works to support female surgeons in their quest for equality. By doing so, we can ensure that our medical institutions are inclusive, diverse, and representative of the communities they serve.

The struggle for equality and respect for female surgeons in Muslim countries is far from over. It is essential that the government, medical institutions, and society as a whole take action to address the issue of discrimination and harassment and work towards a more equitable and respectful workplace for all medical professionals. By breaking down these barriers, we can create a brighter future for women in the medical profession and ensure that they have the support and opportunities they need to reach their full potential.

The writer is an Egyptian-American medical student in the United States

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, March 13th, 2023

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

