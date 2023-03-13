Armoured personnel carriers handed over to Bannu, Dera police

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the upsurge in militant attacks on law enforcement agencies, the authorities have provided armoured personnel carriers (APC) to police of Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu regions.

The APCs, handed over to police of Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu divisions in the provincial capital on Sunday, would help the law-enforcers to effectively counter militant attacks, said a statement.

“The latest weaponry, used by the US and its allies against Afghan Taliban, was left there. A major portion of the modern arms and latest war gadgets had fallen into the hands of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP),” a senior police officer said. He added the banned outfit was using the same weapons against the law enforcement agencies in Pakistan.

The official said that police were actively responding to militant attacks but they were short of modern equipment. Eight APCs were handed over to Dera and Bannu police on the directives of IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan.

The statement said that police were in need of bullet-proof vehicles for protection of their lives and meeting the challenges of terrorism in the volatile regions.

Official says TTP uses modern arms left behind by US and its allies in Afghanistan

“Several police posts were continuously attacked in the dark [at night] in the two regions [Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu] and police repulsed the attacks by putting their lives in extreme dangerous,” said the statement. The IGP, in view of possible militant attacks in these regions, announced to provide APCs to police at the earliest.

“All available resources are being provided to police in southern districts to meet the confronting challenges,” the statement quoted the IGP as saying.

He said police performing duty everywhere in the province would be equipped with modern weaponry.

The IGP hoped that with the provision of APCs, police would come in better position to effectively respond to the enemy of the state. Six APCs were already provided to police force in the newly-merged districts.

On February 18, the IGP said that he would ensure reorganisation of counter-terrorism department, use of technology and enhancement of police’s capability to fight terrorism.

“There is no point in being penny-wise but pound-foolish. We are willing to pay Rs10 million to the heirs of the martyred policemen but don’t spend enough to save lives,” the police chief told senior journalists in a meeting here at Central Police Office.

The IGP said the reorganisation of CTD and special branch would be his topmost priority through resource utilisation and induction of more officers. He added that he had set up two new divisions and a sub-division of police to improve their efficiency.

Mr Khan said that he would also focus on introducing new technology. “If we had a biometric system at the police lines, the mosque bombing tragedy probably would never have occurred,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2023