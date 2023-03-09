Mohammad Yousuf set to be named head coach for Afghanistan T20s

LAHORE: Former batting maestro Mohammad Yousuf will be Pakistan’s interim head coach for the T20 International series against Afghanistan being held in Sharjah, UAE from March 25 to 29, Dawn has learnt.

Sources say as there is no national team management functioning currently after the recently-held home series against New Zealand and the process to hire the management on a regular basis will take some time, the 48-year-old Yousuf — who previously served as the national team batting coach — as a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) employee is the only available choice for the coaching task for the three-match series.

The official announcement of the entire interim team management will be made in a week’s time, sources said.

The PCB is likely to announce the regular team management by April 1 for which the process continues under the supervision of fulltime consultant Mickey Arthur.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2023