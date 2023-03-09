Missing man rescued from ‘honey-trap gang’ in Okara

OKARA: A man missing for the last four weeks was recovered by police with the cooperation of the Ghotki police after an operation in the Katcha area of Ghotki district.

Muhammad Ramzan, 32, from Bahadar Nagar farms on Okara-Faisalabad Road, told his family on Feb 7 that he was going to Lahore. After a few days, the family received a call that he had been kidnapped and his captors demanded a heavy ransom for his release.

The Gogera police registered a case on the complaint of Ramzan’s brother Hasan.

The police with the help of call data from Ramzan’s phone found he fell prey to a honey trap and he went to Ghotki from where four people took him to the Katcha area of the district Ghotki.

The police also recovered three other people from the custody of the gang during the operation.

WOMEN’S DAY: A seminar and walk were organised at the University of Okara (UO) to observe International Women’s Day with the theme “Digital All: Innovation & Technology for Gender Equality”.

Addressing the participants, Vice-Chancellor Prof Sajid Rashid said that no institution or state could prosper without the active participation of women.

“The ratio of female students at the campus is 70 percent and this is our asset,” he said.

“We are preparing them in a way that they can help build a peaceful and prosperous society.”

Career Counselling Director Dr Nasrin highlighted the importance of advanced information and communication technologies in the inclusion of women in the social mainstream and the reduction of gender discrimination.

