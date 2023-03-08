NA panel clears trademarks bill

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce on Tuesday approved Trademarks (Amendment) Bill 2023 to facilitate local brands to protect their logos in more than 130 countries.

The committee meeting, chaired by its chairman Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, after detailed deliberations approved minor amendments to the Trademarks Ordinance 2001 required under the Madrid Protocol, which Pakistan joined in 2021.

The protocol is an international treaty that allows businesses and innovators to obtain trademark protection in up to 130 countries by filing a single international application in one language and paying one set of fees in one currency with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) which is one of the 15 specialised agencies of the United Nations that works to promote and safeguard intellectual properties across the world.

The legislation will also enable local brands for international registration of trademarks and electronic validity/payment of the documents.

Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) Director-General Ms Shazia Adnan briefed the committee on the proposed legislation and its utility for local brand owners. Being a member of the World Trade Organisation, it was required to amend its Intellectual Property Laws as per the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (TRIPS) Agreement.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2023