Today's Paper | March 08, 2023

PCB to stick to stance on India at ICC, ACC meetings

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 06:44am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board will stick with its stance of not travelling to India for the World Cup if the Board of Cricket Control in India doesn’t send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup during the forthcoming meetings of the International Cricket Council and the Asian Cricket Council.

A three-member delegation of the PCB led by interim management committee chairman Najam Sethi will travel to Dubai for the said meetings on March 20 and 21 respectively with BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is the president of the ACC, having stated that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan fir the Asia Cup as it wasn’t being permitted by the Indian government.

Last month’s ACC meetings in Bahrain ended with the PCB reiterating their stance with clashes between the arch-rivals generating huge revenue for both the ICC and the ACC. Reports suggest that the ICC and ACC may decide to hold Indo-Pak clashes at the neutral venue of United Arab Emirates but clarity on that matter will only come after this month’s meetings.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2023

