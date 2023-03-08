DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2023

Fawad granted pre-arrest bail

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 06:45am

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry in a case of inciting people against the state institutions and obstructing traffic flow outside Zaman Park, Canal Road.

Accompanied by his counsel, the PTI leader appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Nadeem Waseer.

The lawyer argued that the police registered a baseless case against the petitioner at the behest of the federal government. He said the petitioner wanted to join the police investigation to prove his innocence.

The judge granted pre-arrest bail to Chaudhry till March 20 and directed him to join the investigation.

The judge also ordered the police to produce the case record on the next hearing.

Racecourse police had registered an FIR against Fawad Chaudhry and other leaders of the PTI for “hate speech” during a press conference outside Zaman Park residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and inciting people against the state institutions. The police also accused the PTI leaders of blocking the Canal Road for traffic.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judging judges
Updated 08 Mar, 2023

Judging judges

For the man like Nisar who exercised sweeping powers at the time to now excuse himself as ‘merely human’ does not seem enough.
EmbraceEquity
08 Mar, 2023

EmbraceEquity

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day celebrates the achievements of women in their battle for gender equality; of course,...
Sheer hooliganism
08 Mar, 2023

Sheer hooliganism

AN ugly incident on the Punjab University campus in Lahore on Monday is illustrative of the vulgar display of power...
Out of ideas
Updated 07 Mar, 2023

Out of ideas

Targeting a major leader like Imran ahead of polls can increase instability among the citizens.
Bolan bombing
07 Mar, 2023

Bolan bombing

EVEN in relatively better times, violence has never been far from the surface in Balochistan. Now, as political ...
Land irregularities
07 Mar, 2023

Land irregularities

THE Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has sought the land acquisition records of several housing schemes ...