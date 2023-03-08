Fawad granted pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry in a case of inciting people against the state institutions and obstructing traffic flow outside Zaman Park, Canal Road.

Accompanied by his counsel, the PTI leader appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Nadeem Waseer.

The lawyer argued that the police registered a baseless case against the petitioner at the behest of the federal government. He said the petitioner wanted to join the police investigation to prove his innocence.

The judge granted pre-arrest bail to Chaudhry till March 20 and directed him to join the investigation.

The judge also ordered the police to produce the case record on the next hearing.

Racecourse police had registered an FIR against Fawad Chaudhry and other leaders of the PTI for “hate speech” during a press conference outside Zaman Park residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and inciting people against the state institutions. The police also accused the PTI leaders of blocking the Canal Road for traffic.

