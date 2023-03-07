DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 07, 2023

Turkiye quake damage estimated to exceed $100bn: UN

AFP Published March 7, 2023 Updated March 7, 2023 06:15pm
<p>A man walks among the rubble of collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkiye, March 6. — AFP</p>

A man walks among the rubble of collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkiye, March 6. — AFP

Damage from the catastrophic earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria last month has been estimated at over $100 billion for Turkiye alone, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

“Already it is clear that just the damages alone will amount to more than $100bn,” Louisa Vinton of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) told reporters via video link from Gaziantep in Turkiye, adding that the recovery costs “will be on top of that”.

The 7.8-magnitude quake that struck on February 6 and its aftershocks have claimed more than 45,000 lives in Turkiye and 5,000 in neighbouring Syria.

The World Bank estimated last week that the devastating quake, which flattened entire cities, had caused damage worth more than $34bn in Turkiye, with recovery likely to double that sum.

But Vinton said the Turkish government, with support from UNDP, the World Bank, and the European Union, had calculated far higher damage.

While preliminary, “it is clear from the calculations being done to date that the damage figure presented by the government and supported by the three international partners will be in excess of $100bn,” she said.

Once completed, this estimate will be the basis for a recovery and reconstruction donor conference in Brussels next week, she said.

Recovery costs, including efforts to build improved and more environmentally sustainable infrastructure, “will obviously exceed that amount”, she said.

So far, she said, UNDP was “very disappointed and saddened” by the low level of response to funding appeals to date.

A $1bn flash appeal made on February 16 is currently funded at just 9.6 per cent of the total, she said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Hard reset, anyone?

Hard reset, anyone?

Arifa Noor
The corruption of politicians is a narrative that was shaped to rationalise the political activities of the ‘other’.

Editorial

Out of ideas
Updated 07 Mar, 2023

Out of ideas

Targeting a major leader like Imran ahead of polls can increase instability among the citizens.
Bolan bombing
07 Mar, 2023

Bolan bombing

EVEN in relatively better times, violence has never been far from the surface in Balochistan. Now, as political ...
Land irregularities
07 Mar, 2023

Land irregularities

THE Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has sought the land acquisition records of several housing schemes ...
Stand with the women
Updated 06 Mar, 2023

Stand with the women

A patriarchal mindset coupled with bureaucratic apathy ensures that the implementation of pro-women laws remains patchy.
Gloomy outlook
06 Mar, 2023

Gloomy outlook

PAKISTANIS are not unfamiliar with the boom-and-bust cycles that occur every few years, or the large costs they...
Afghans’ misery
06 Mar, 2023

Afghans’ misery

WHEN one thinks of the people of Afghanistan, it is impossible not to be consumed by a deep sense of pessimism....