Providing Karachi 100MW is my crime, says Murad

APP Published March 4, 2023 Updated March 4, 2023 06:52am
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaks at the inauguration ceremony of the 18th ‘My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony’ exhibition on Friday.—APP
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that after every two weeks, he has to appear before a National Accountability Board (NAB) court in Islamabad for the crime of providing 100MW of electricity from the Nooriabad Power Plant to Karachi.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 18th ‘My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony’ at the Expo Centre on Friday, Mr Shah said that his government under the public-private partnership mode had established the Nooriabad Power plant, which provides 100MW of uninterrupted electricity to Karachi. He said that a reference was made for this service and he had been facing the case at NAB court for a couple of years.

He recalled that the Afghan war caused serious law and order in Karachi. “This is why Karachi was ranked 6th in the crime index as the most dangerous city in the world,” he said and added that the law enforcement agencies with the support of the people of this city crushed the criminals and restored the law and order. He described the PSL matches and the My Karachi festival as proof of improved law and order in the city.

Terming the occasion a historic moment, Mr Shah appreciated the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for this great initiative of organising My Karachi Expo since 2004 and recognised the services and contribution of late Siraj Qasim Teli.

He said that this exhibition has provided an opportunity for both local and international potential exhibitors to showcase their products, build partnerships, enhance their economic relationships, and expand bilateral trade.

Despite economic vulnerability, Karachi plays a significant role in Pakistan’s GDP, exports and revenue and remains on the radars of savvy investors for bringing investments from around the world, Mr Shah remarked.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2023

