Judge takes exception to PTI supporters’ ‘vandalism’

ISLAMABAD: Special Judge of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday expressed displeasure over the vandalism of PTI supporters during the appearance of former prime minister Imran Khan in the court on Feb 28.

Mr Khan’s counsel on the other hand demanded the PTI chief’s trial through video-link in the cases pending before the subordinate judiciary.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan was hearing the pre-arrest bail petitions of PTI leaders in the case registered against them for violence outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following the disqualification of Mr Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

The court was told that one of the applicants Asad Umar has been detained in Rajanpur.

The judge sought a record from the police station concerned.

Further hearing in this matter has been adjourned till March 17.

ATC Judge Hassan referred to the Feb 28 appearance of Mr Khan before the ATC in connection with the case and in Special Court on Offences in Banks to mark attendance in the prohibited funding case and said that the PTI chief was accompanied by 2,500 supporters who were chanting slogans inside the courtroom.

He said the leaders of this party gave citations of the UK’s governance but they did not show respect for Pakistani courts.

The same court also granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leaders Mian Aslam Iqbal and Farrukh Habib in the case registered with Ramna police for alleged vandalism on Feb 28.

The court allowed them interim bail against Rs20,000 surety bonds each.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Babar Awan expressed apprehensions about another assassination attempt on Mr Khan.

“Once again, Imran’s life is in danger and we have strong evidence to support it. New assassination attempts are being schemed against Khan,” said Awan at a press conference.

He raised a question mark over shutting down CCTV cameras and removal of security staff from the Federal Judicial Complex.

He demanded a video-link facility for a virtual trial of Mr Khan in the pending cases.

